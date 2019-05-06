Andhra Pradesh: 30 injured in bus accident

[India], May 6 (ANI): At least 30 people sustained injuries after a private bus, reportedly overspeeding, lost control and met with an accident near Nawabpeta in Penuganchiprolu mandal in Krishna district in the wee hours of Monday.

The bus carrying 40 passengers was travelling from Yanam to Hyderabad.

The injured have been shifted to Vijayawada for treatment.

Police had to struggle to pull out the driver of the bus who was stuck in the cabin.

The passengers allege that the bus was being driven recklessly and the driver refused to pay heed to their requests to slow down. (ANI)