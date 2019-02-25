Andhra Pradesh: 4 die after consuming suspected industrial spirit

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Four people died on Sunday after they allegedly consumed suspected industrial spirit in the belief that it was liquor, in Gajuwaka, Vishakapatnam, police said.

According to police sources, the victims were identified as scrap paper vendors working in the dump yard who found a plastic can of liquid near a dumping yard on Saturday.

“Expecting the liquid in the plastic container to be alcohol, they consumed it. So far four people died and the death toll may increase, as the condition of the remaining is said to be critical. The victims undergoing treatment in ICU ward at King George Hospital in the city,” police said.

Police have sent the sample for the examination. District Collector K Bhaskar along with policemen and excise officials visited the hospital where 11 people were admitted and three were reported to be in critical condition. KGH Superintendent Arjun directed the medical officers to provide the best treatment to all the victims. (ANI)