Andhra Pradesh: 7-year-old boy dies of suffocation after getting locked inside car

[India], May 28 (ANI): A seven-year-old boy died due to suffocation after getting locked inside a car in Dommeru village here, police said on Tuesday.

"The boy named Saibaba had gone out of his house to play on Monday. He somehow entered a car parked nearby and apparently got locked inside it," Sub Inspector of Kovvuru town Police Station, Vishnuvardhan said.

He said, "As the car had a cover on it, nobody could spot the boy. After four hours of search, he was traced inside the car in an unconscious state. The family members immediately took the child to the government hospital in Kovvur where doctors declared him dead."

The police officer said no case has yet been registered in connection with the incident. Saibaba, whose father died sometime back, used to stay with his mother Laxshmi in their maternal house, he added. (ANI)