Andhra Pradesh: ACB conducts raids at 8 places connected to Narsipatanam Municipal Commissioner

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted raids at eight places allegedly connected to Narsipatanam Municipal Commissioner Hanumanth Shankar Rao in connection with a complaint of possession of disproportionate assets.

A team of ACB officials, led by DSP Rama Krishna Prasad, carried out the raids at the eight places including in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Rao was recently transferred from Vizianagaram district to Narsipatanam in Visakhapatnam district.

ACB sources said that the raids were underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)