Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done unparliamentarily: Jana Sena Chief

[India] Feb. 9 (ANI): The Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was done unparliamentarily.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Kalayan said this while commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha over bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliament said he was not allowed at the time of bifurcation of the two Telugu states and blames the Congress party now. There were few state leaders who were not allowed at the time of bifurcation and the Parliament doors were closed at that time and it had done in a very unparliamentarily," Kalyan said.

Commenting on the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) protesting against the Union Budget 2018, the Jana Sena Chief said, "They should have done it long back, but repeatedly they have compromised. There is a huge loss for Andhra Pradesh and even Telanagana. There were many promises made for the Telangana which aren't fulfilled yet." When asked what is your demand regarding the union budget, Kalyan said, "It is not about the special categories but it is question of political accountability. Whatever the decision has been made should be put forward and shouldn't be broken by them (Centre) after promising." On the question of supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "Here the question is not about the supporting or not supporting. The question is what are the things that you have fulfilled? I is not about the power game and it is not about the political but it is the question of governance." (ANI)