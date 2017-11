At least 14 people have been killed after a boat capsized in Krishna river of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident took place at Ibahimpatnam mandal in Krishna district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into service to find the missing persons.

The incident comes days after at least 9 people were killed in similar incidents in Vaishali and Samastipur districts of Bihar.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)