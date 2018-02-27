Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee demands special status for state

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held a torch rally here on Monday evening demanding a special category status to the state, along with stricter implementation of all points in the state reorganisation act of 2014.

The rally was flagged off from Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the party's state office; passed via the police control room, and ended at Lenin Center.

"We are going to appeal to the Election Commission to derecognise both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We also want cases to be filed against the BJP for cheating the people of Andhra Pradesh," APCC Chief N Raghuveera Reddy told ANI. (ANI)