[India]: Cyclone Phethai has hit Katrenikona town of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. The entire region is being lashed with heavy rainfall and winds.

"The winds are blowing at the speed at 80 km per hour. The heavy rainfall will continue for the two to three hours," said an official at The Real-Time Governance Society

"We are bracing up to face Cyclone Phethai. Response teams and officials numbering more than 10000 are stationed as part of disaster preparedness. Hoping that the loss of life and property will be minimal," assured minister of Information in Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh.

Indian Navy has also started preparing for the rescue operation post-landfall. The Navy has announced that Naval helicopters and aircraft will be flown to undertake an aerial survey for relief and rescue operations. In the view of the rainfall due to the cyclone, The Indian Railways has canceled 22 passenger trains, rescheduled and partially canceled one train each. The state government, in its advisory, has asked people not to come out of their houses until the storm crosses the coast. It further asked residents of huts and petals to move to rehabilitation centers immediately and people in the lowland to immediately move to safe places. Banana farmers and horticulture farmers are advised to be careful and have been advised to cover the grain with tarpaulin to avoid damages. (ANI)