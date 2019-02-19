Andhra Pradesh: Delhi CM Kejriwal meets state minister Nara Lokesh

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh met with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the former’s residence here on Monday.

During the meeting, Lokesh talked about the various welfare and development activities taken up in the state during the past four-and-a-half years.

Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) and changes brought in governance after the bifurcation of the state were also discussed during the meeting.

Kejriwal is also scheduled to meet the Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandra Babu Naidu during the visit.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had also joined Puducherry Chief Minister CM V Narayanasamy in his dharna outside governor’s house in the state. (ANI)