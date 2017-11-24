Andhra Pradesh eyes virtual classrooms in education sector

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said the state government is looking to implement the best education policies in the world.

Almost 5,000 schools in the state would be digitised soon, he informed.

The chief minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a virtual classroom at the Zila Parishad High School in Mandadam village in Amaravati.

Naidu sat with the students and listened to the lessons taught at the virtual classroom.

He later interacted with them and asked their opinion on the differences the children observed between virtual and real classrooms. (ANI)