Andhra Pradesh is always open to innovations: Nara Lokesh

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday participated in the IIA International Innovation Fair 2017 held in Visakha.

Inaugurated the International Innovation Fair 2017. Interacted with delegates and encouraged them to invest in Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/XTs1z4nL7M

Speaking at the event, Lokesh said that the change in the industrial system is rapid and added that Andhra Pradesh is always open to innovations.

He stressed on Andhra Pradesh's fast paced growth rate. He also said that the state aims to encourage development.

He added that the 4th Industrial Revolution, which is being witnessed today, is based on Internet of Things (IOT).

Citing an example of making disposable shaving brush using Banana fibre, the Minister said that the innovation in making products caters to the global interest.(ANI)