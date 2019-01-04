Andhra Pradesh Minister receives award for Polavaram Project

[India] Jan 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswar Rao has received the 'Central Board of Irrigation and Power Award' for better planning and construction of Polavaram Irrigation Project in the state at Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

Rao was honoured by the Minister of State (IC) Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh.

The function was held Scope convention Centre Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

The Polavaram project on river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh is a multi-purpose irrigation project which has been accorded the status of a national project.

The project is under the final phase of construction in West Godavari district and East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and its reservoir spreads to parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. The apex court had earlier sought the Centre's response to a plea alleging a violation of rights of Scheduled Tribes (STs) and forest dwellers due to the Polavaram Project. The petition has claimed that the project will submerge about 600 habitations in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana and also submerge about 8,000 acres of forest and 500 acres of the wildlife sanctuary. (ANI)