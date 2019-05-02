Andhra Pradesh: Seven severely injured in country-made bomb explosion

[India] May 1, (ANI): Seven people got severely injured when country-made bombs accidentally exploded in a rented house here on Wednesday.

According to local people, some unidentified people were making bombs for the hunting of wild boars, which accidentally exploded, partially destroying the house and injuring seven people.

The blast took place in a rented house at Yatapet village, Etcherla Mandal, Srikakulam district.

All the seven people were taken to RIMS hospital, Srikakulam, where the condition of two is reported to be critical, according to the doctors. (ANI)