Andhra Pradesh soon to be under CCTV surveillance

[India] December 16 (ANI): The long-standing demands of the denizens for installation of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Andhra Pradesh will soon be a reality.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh today met CEO of Google Nest Marwan Fawaz to discuss on technology driven security initiatives.

"Google Nest has a good repertoire of home automation products including programmable, self-learning, sensor-driven, Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, smoke detectors, security cameras, and other security systems. Andhra Pradesh government is in the process of introducing CCTV cameras across the state for an improved security and vigilance," Lokesh said.

He added that the Andhra Pradesh government wants to introduce face recognition cameras in the near future, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. "I have requested Nest's help towards this endeavour that will go a long way in bringing down crime rate in the state. Fawaz has aligned well with our thoughts and has appreciated the vision the state government has for Andhra Pradesh," he stated. Lokesh further said Nest has expressed an interest to build customized products that will suit the requirements of the government and is open to collaborate on the multitude of technology driven security initiatives taken up by Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)