Andhra Pradesh stands at 51st position in Global Multidimensional Poverty Index

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh stands at equivalent to 51st rank globally in Multidimensional Poverty, Index according to a recent household survey conducted in the state.

Andhra Pradesh becomes the first Indian state to conduct an exclusive household survey at state and district level to estimate the multidimensional poverty of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched the Andhra Pradesh Multidimensional Poverty (MPI) Index Report 2017.

As per the report Andhra Pradesh has an index value of 0.0825 whereas India as at 66th position with an index value of 0.1911.

Within Andhra Pradesh, East Godavari is the top district with a value of 0.0468 and Vizianagaram is at the bottom of the table with a value of 0.1271. Further, the multidimensional poverty headcount ratio of the State has reduced from 41.6% in 2005-06 to 21% in 2016-17. The rural headcount ratio stands at 22% while for urban areas it is 19%. As of 2011, the headcount ratio of the country stands at 41.3%. The release took place in the presence of Finance Minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu, OPHI Research Officer Dr. Christian Oldiges, Secretary, Planning Department, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, GoAP, Senior Associate, Vision Management Unit Mr. Alen John, and other senior officials. The study was conducted by Vision Management Unit, Planning Department, GoAP in collaboration with Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), University of Oxford, UK. The end-to-end process including sampling, data processing and analysis, and estimation of headcount and Index values have been verified and vetted by OPHI. The MPI methodology was developed by Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme and is one of the most widely accepted global measures of multidimensional poverty, estimated for 104 developing countries. Andhra Pradesh has been regularly benchmarking itself with global and national indices. The Vision Management Unit, State Planning Department has earlier brought out Happiness Index Report and Global Competitiveness Index Report. (ANI)