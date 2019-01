[India] Jan 25 (ANI): A schoolteacher in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly raping a Class 2 student in his school.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the teacher has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually abusing the eight-year-old girl in Agiripalli town of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

The doctor who conducted the medical examination of the minor confirmed the sexual abuse. (ANI)