Andhra schools pay tribute to mothers on Vasant Panchami

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday organised 'Ammaku Vandanam' (tribute to mother) programme in all government schools across the state on the occasion of Vasant Panchami.

The programme aimed to educate children about the greatness of mother in a child's life.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had observed in his visit to Indonesia and Finland that the students offer 'Paada Pooja' to their mothers on a particular day in a year.

The Chief Minister felt such a programme would be highly useful in improvising human relations.

Earlier, in February 2017, he had announced to implement a similar programme at the Women parliament. Following which, a programme was initiated in April. The Andhra Pradesh Government has also released funds for conducting the programme and allowed schools to accept voluntary donations from philanthropists. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, City Commissioner J Nivas, and others participated in the programme held at a municipal school in Vijayawada on Monday. Cultural programmes performed by school students enthralled the audience. (ANI)