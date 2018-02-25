Andhra signs 77 MoUs at Partnership Summit

[India] Feb 25 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has signed a total of 77 MoUs worth Rs.31,546 crore investment with various companies at the CII Partnership Summit here.

On the first day of the summit, the state government signed the MoUs which were expected to generate employment for 98,291 people.

The CII Partnership Summit 2018 has been organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and the State Government of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 14 MoUs were signed in the automotive sector while 56 MoU were inked in the tourism sector. The first day of the three-day event also saw signing of four MoUs in industries sector and three for marquee sector. During the summit, Andhra Pradesh Industry Minister Amaranth Reddy demanded a special status for the state. "We are expecting more than Rs. 3 lakh crore investment in this partnership summit. Andhra Pradesh needs special category status. If Central Government gives special status, companies will be ready to invest more." said Reddy. (ANI)