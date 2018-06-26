Andhra, Singapore sign MoU to upgrade construction methods

[India] June 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore on Tuesday to accelerate the construction work of its new capital, Amratvati.

The MoU was signed between AP Real Estate Regulatory Authority and Building (APRERA) and Construction Authority of Singapore in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Singapore's Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee here.

According to an official release, the MoU aims to empower APRERA which in turn will promote and create a safe, high quality, environment-friendly built environment in Andhra Pradesh with the help of expertise relating to the set-up, operation, experience and best practices in construction.

The Singapore minister was accompanied by a delegation of 50 members to the AP Secretariat. "The business delegation, the Singapore Business Federation and the Joint Implementation Steering Committee, all have a sense of confidence when it comes to investing in Singapore", Lee said. From Lee's delegation, Hugh Lim, the Chief Executive Officer of Building and Construction Authority of Singapore said that the Construction and Real Estate Network (CORENET) e-Submission system which creates a safe built environment in Singapore can help bring a higher level of technology to Amaravati. "We also focus on Green Building Roadmaps and Green Mark Certification to promote environmental sustainability, which is in line with the state's vision of building the green eco-friendly city of Amaravati", Lim said. This prompted the Chief Minister to suggest that an entire city- 'Construction City' must be created as a hub for manufacturing of construction materials, designing, construction academies and trade. "There is a huge market in India for this, as we bring our construction materials from different parts of the world," Naidu said while requesting the cooperation of the delegates to help build on this idea. "During my visit on 7, 8 and 9 July, I want to discuss the developments in this idea with all of you. I also want to explore how to improve our system and create a one-stop centre for foreign investors," he further said. He mentioned the goal was to create nine cities and 27 townships, all of which will be self-sustainable. "I want the state to be tourist-friendly, promoting our native cultural strengths through religious tourism, agricultural tourism and village tourism", he added. Naidu also appreciated Singapore's participation in the development of Amaravati and requested their continued support in bringing innovation and infrastructure to the state. (ANI)