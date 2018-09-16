Andhra: Smuggled gold worth Rs. 39.7 lakh recovered

[India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kakinada, has recovered 1.2 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs. 39.7 lakh from a passenger at Rajahmundry Airport in Madhurapudi. The passenger has been arrested.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI intercepted the passenger who arrived from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry Airport on September 14. On examination, it was found that the passenger was carrying gold paste weighing 1900 grams, which on further examination turned out to be having a gold content of 1269.85 grams. He did not have any documents to prove the licit purchase or import of the gold.

Further inquiries revealed that the gold paste had been smuggled from Colombo to Madurai inconspicuously by an associate on an international flight to avoid customs. While there is no information on the associate as of yet, the arrested man was entrusted with the responsibility to extract the gold from the paste. The smuggled gold has been seized under the Customs Act (1962) and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)