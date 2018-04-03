Andhra special status: Chandrababu Naidu reaches Delhi, to meet politicos

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived here on a two-day visit on Tuesday in connection with the non-issuance of special category status (SCS) to the state.

After reaching here, Naidu paid tribute at Gandhi statue in the parliament premises.

He is scheduled to meet floor leaders of various political parties and explain them about "injustice" being done to AP.

He will also hold meetings with Telugu Desam Party MPs inside the parliament, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs continued to protest outside the Parliament house, demanding SCS for Andhra Pradesh. Lok Sabha MP Naramalli Sivaprasad, who has gain lot of attraction for his unique style of protesting, today dressed up as a folk dancer while demanding the special status along with his other party MPs. Naidu on Monday held a teleconference meeting with his party MPs and strategy committee in Amaravati to discuss his first visit to Delhi after exiting National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. The ruling party of Andhra Pradesh and the BJP-led Centre has been at the loggerheads over the non-issuance of the special status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)