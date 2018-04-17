Andhra special status: YSRCP seeks President Kovind's intervention

[India], Apr 17 (ANI): YSR Congress party leaders on Tuesday submitted a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting his intervention to prevail upon the Central Government to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

The letter was written by party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh Cabinet finalised the strategy for the one-day hunger strike-led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the same issue.

Naidu will sit on hunger strike on April 20 in Vijayawada against the Centre over the demand of SCS.

The Centre and Andhra Pradesh government have been at the loggerheads over the SCS issue ever since the announcement of 2018-19 Union Budget. The TDP alleged that the BJP-led Centre ignored the demand of SCS to Andhra Pradesh in the budget. The matter intensified after ruling Andhra party-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) severed its alliance with the BJP in the state. (ANI)