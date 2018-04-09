Andhra special status: YSRCP's hunger strike enters 4th day

[India] Apr 9 (ANI): Fight for Andhra Pradesh's special category status continued as the indefinite hunger strike by the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) members entered its fourth day.

The hunger strike was launched on April 6 after five party MPs tendered their resignations to the Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan.

The agitation also saw Senior MPs Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy (73) and Varaprasad Rao (64) getting admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. Despite their deteriorating health, they are continuing their fast.

However, other three - YV Subba Reddy, Mithun Reddy and Avinash Reddy - are continuing their hunger strike at AP Bhawan. Last night, doctors advised Subbareddy to get admitted and immediately end the strike, but YVS Reddy refused to do so and is continuing with his fight at AP Bhawan. The YSRCP has been waging the fight against the Centre, and party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on March 31 that his party's MPs would quit and sit on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to press for the special category status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)