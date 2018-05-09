Andhra synonymous with best in country: Naidu

[India] May 9 (ANI): Day two of district collectors' conference saw Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu saying on Wednesday that his state has always been synonymous with good work.

Naidu said he is willing to stand with the people and lead them to any level of work they undertake.

"The people who work here produce the best results across the country. I am very proud of that," he said.

Describing the collector's conference as a fruitful event, he said, "Yesterday was satisfactory. I am the team leader and all of you are my team. Your cooperation is wonderful. We can create wonders."

"The entire world is looking at us. The likes of Bill Clinton, Tony Blair still talk of Hyderabad whenever India comes up as a topic of their discussion. On Monday, I met a renowned architect, Norman Fosters, who only came here to meet me. Because of my hectic schedule, I was able to meet him at the airport. Everything that I do is for this state," said Naidu. He also appreciated immense contribution of Indians, and particularly Andhraites to Google, Microsoft and several other IT companies. "Amaravati will be a world-class city, people will come here," he said. On Tuesday, he launched the NCBN (Nara Chandrababu Naidu) APP in order to implement effective and transparent governance in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)