Andhra teacher arrested for making students strip as punishment

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): A private school teacher in Andhra Pradesh's Chitoor district was recently arrested for making students strip as punishment.

Punganur Urban Police Station Sub Inspector Gauri Sankar told ANI that six students of Chaitanya Bharati English Medium School in Nanasahebpet area were forced to strip and stand under the sun by their teacher, Bhuvaneswari.

The incident came to light after four days, following which the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Leela Rani lodged a complaint with the police, who took the teacher into custody.

A case has been filed under sections 323, 355, 506 of the IPC and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act. The MEO will soon be submitting a report on the issue to the district education officer. (ANI)