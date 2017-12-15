'Andhra to soon become ODF till March 31, 2018'

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh will become Open Defecation Free (ODF) till March 31, 2018, the officials told Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday.

While interacting with the district collectors, heads of various departments and other higher officials through video conference, the officials informed the chief minister that East Godavari and Prakasam districts have become 100 per cent ODF and Guntur will achieve that level in four-five days.

"As many as 521 villages are declared ODF in last two weeks. We are working hard to declare the state as complete ODF by March 31, 2018," said the officials to the chief minister.

They further said that as of now 77 per cent personal toilets are constructed and 16,36,713 more toilets are yet to be constructed. They added that 94 per cent of the people were satisfied with construction of toilets. The chief minister appreciated the involvement of students in 'Swachh Andhra Pradesh' said that through this initiative, students got a chance of for social service. Naidu also called on the collectors to ensure awareness among the people on using personal toilets. The chief minister also asked the collectors to focus on setting up 100 per cent Light Emitting Device (LED) street lights and to increase the levels of public satisfaction. "To provide 24x7 power supply and 100 percent gas connections as is our goal," Naidu said. "The grievance resolving caused growth of public satisfaction to 59 per cent. However, that should rise up to 80 per cent," he added. Naidu further said the government has introduced Real-Time Governance (RTG), with the aim of increasing public satisfaction. (ANI)