Andhra tops ACI's Ease of Doing Business index

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh emerged on top of Asia Competitiveness Institute (ACI), Singapore's 2018 Ease of Doing Business (EDB) Index ABC rankings for economies of 21 states of India, while Maharashtra and Delhi came in second and third place, respectively.

EDB index is based upon three parameters called ABC - Attractiveness to Investors, Business Friendliness and Competitiveness Policies. Andhra Pradesh jumped from the 7th rank in 2016 to the 3rd rank in 2018 in Attractiveness to Investors. The state rose from the 6th to the 1st position in Business Friendliness. However, the state dipped from the 2nd to the 4th rank in Competitiveness Policies. In total, Andhra Pradesh rose from the 5th rank in 2016 to the top spot in 2018.

Dr Tan Khee Giap, Co-director of ACI said the growth of the state was a result of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership and relentless efforts in shaping a vision for the state. The Chief Minister, on the other hand, said the state government will consider the observations of the ACI EDB rankings report and strengthen the areas of weaknesses. He further said that the government is planning to distribute smartphones to all families for ease of living, which will generate the need for almost 1.4 crore smartphones for distribution in the state. After the Singapore Committee report, Naidu, while addressing the media, launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said the latter should have extended maximum possible help to the state rather than criticising and cursing him. (ANI)