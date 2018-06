[India], June 10 (ANI): Fire broke out in the Ramabhadrapuram village in Vizianagaram district after an oil tanker rammed into a power transformer leading to a traffic jam on the national highway 26.

Police has registered a case against the driver, who also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Three fire tenders were called after the oil tanker - carrying chemical - hit the power transformer in the wee hours of Sunday.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)