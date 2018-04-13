Andhra transforming its capital into world class city

[Andhra Pradesh] Apr 13(ANI): In its post bifurcation scenario, the state of Andhra Pradesh is constructing a world-class city in its capital Amaravati.

Approximately 3840 apartments in 61 towers are being built in the Amaravati capital region. Three companies - Shapurji Pallonji, Larsen & Toubro and Nagarjuna Construction Company are building these towers.

Shapurji Palonji is building 21 towers - 1440 apartments for Type 1, Type 2 government officers and Group D employees. L&T is building 22 towers with 1968 apartments for NGOs. All these 43 towers are under construction at Nelapadu village.

Nagarjuna Construction Company is building up 18 towers having 432 apartments for MLAs, MLCs and All India Services Officers at Rayapudi village. The Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development led by minister P Narayana is looking after this urbanization project. The complete construction of these buildings is expected to finish by the end of this year. (ANI)