Andhra: Two TDP leaders, including an MLA, shot dead by Naxals

[India], Sep 23 (ANI): Two political leaders, including sitting Telegu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kidari Sarveswara Rao, were shot dead by Naxals in Dumbriguda Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The other person who fell in prey to the ultras was former TDP MLA Siveri Soma.

Rao and Soma were shot dead while they were on their way to participate in Gramadarsini program in the interior village called in Dubriguda mandal, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Srikanth, Deputy inspector general of police, said, "Around 20 Maoists accompanied by few villagers attacked the two leaders and snatched away weapons from their personal security officers. As per the preliminary investigation, both the TDP leaders died on the spot. Now, we are trying to send their bodies to Visakhapatnam."

"We have very few facts related to the incident right now, which is why we are not able to ascertain the reason behind the attack", the official added.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is on tour to USA, is informed about the incident and wiill hold an emergency meeting on law and order situation in the state once he lands in New York airport. Officials from the chief minister's office are in tough with the police.

Condemning the attack, state Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa said , "Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold an emergency meeting on law and order situation in the state". He also added that the state government has issued orders to the police department to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Chinarajappa also said that this is the first attack by the Naxals in the area over the last 4.5 years. "Though naxalites are there in our neighbouring states of Chattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana; since last four and half years they are under control. Our police has been strong and controlled the Naxals efficiently. No single such incident took place in these four and half years. We are feeling very bad. How so many Naxals came from other states, how they fired, we have ordered an inquiry. People should also be careful, as everybody has freedom in democracy. We condemn this ghastly attack, " he said.

Chinarajappa has left for the spot from Kakinada in East Godavari district. Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Police Harish Gupta is also headed for the incident spot from state Police Head Quarters in Mangalagiri, Guntur district.(ANI)