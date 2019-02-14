Andhra: YSRCP allege attack at party office by TDP

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre on Thursday allegedly attacked the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office in Kotabommali town in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

YSRCP also alleged that six of its workers were injured in the incident.

The office in Kotabommali town falls under the Tekkali assembly constituency.

A group of TDP workers armed with sticks and iron rods attacked and destroyed the furniture and files in their office, YSRCP workers alleged.

After the incident, local YSRCP leaders reached the party office and raised slogans against the ruling TDP party.

They allege that TDP feared defeat in the forthcoming elections and is unable to digest the fact that its leaders are joining YSRCP. (ANI)