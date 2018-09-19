Anganwadi workers thank PM Modi for remuneration hike

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): Anganwadi workers from across the nation on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank him for approving the hike in remuneration and other incentives.

Prime Minister Modi, while interacting with these workers, praised them for their key role while talking about the ongoing Poshan Maah (nutrition month) in view of the importance of nutrition in a child's physical and cognitive development.

He said nutrition requires constant focus and development of good habits, which can be provided by Anganwadi workers, and encouraged healthy competition among Anganwadis, as motivation efforts among various Anganwadi workers.

Around 27 lakh Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers (AWWs/AWHs) all over the country at AWC/village level will be liable to avail benefits under the scheme, which received Cabinet approval earlier today. Effective next month, those receiving Rs 3,000 per month so far, would now receive Rs 4,500 per month. Similarly, those receiving Rs 2,200 per month would now get Rs 3,500 per month. The honorarium for Anganwadi helpers has also been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 per month.(ANI)