Angry India protests Gauri Lankesh's murder

Bengaluru: Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, an outspoken critic of Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Gauri, aged 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said.

She died instantaneously.

Following the incident, protest marches, have been organised across cities in the country by citizens and journalists. Protests in Bengaluru against the murder took place at 10:30 am today, but here's where else you can go.

Mangalore 4 pm @townhall in front of Gandhi Statue by and 5 pm @ DC office. Udupi gather at 5 pm on 6 September at the Clock Tower. Protests in Gulbarga and Mandya were held this morning. Dharwad also held a protest at 10am from Dr Kalburgi's house in Kalyan Nagar. Dharwad district press club will also hold a protest meeting at 11am in Hubballi, Karnataka. If you are in Delhi be at Press club for a condolence meeting at 12:30 pm and at 3 pm. Kerala union of journalists will also protest at noon at Jantar Mantar on 6 sept and another protest will happen on 7 September at Jantar mantar at 4 pm. If you are in Mumbai 5 pm and 6 pm calls have been given at the Amphitheater, Carter Road, Bandra. Pune will hold protests at 4 pm opposite SP college in Sadashiv Peth. In Hyderabad, the protests are at Sunderayya Vignana Kendram 4 pm. In Chennai, the protests are over. They were held at 11am, near the Press Club. Protests in Kerala are at Manaveeyam veedhi Trivandrum, 4pm and High court junction 6pm. The Chandigarh Press Club held a protest meeting at 12 noon. In Lucknow, protest meet at the Gandhi Statue, Hazratganj at 5pm today and again at 5:30 pm at GPO on September 7. In Gorakhpur⁩ 6 sep, 4 pm, Pant Park.