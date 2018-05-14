Anil Ambani meets Andhra CM in Amaravati

[India], May 14 (ANI): Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) Chairman Anil Ambani met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here at state secretariat on Monday.

ADAG has taken up power and infrastructure projects in Visakhapatnam and Nellore districts.

Anil Ambani reportedly held a discussion on the progress of those projects. They even discussed the prospects of new investments in Amaravati.

Prior to that, Anil Ambani had offered special prayers at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada. (ANI)