Anil Baijal to act on bureaucrats' protest: Manish Sisodia

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Lieutenant-Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has assured that he would talk to officials who have been striking work and that the public service won't stop.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that officers were not attending meetings for past three days due to the alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs.

"Lieutenant-Governor said that he will ensure officers come for meeting and work with ministers. Chief Minister has also said that he will ensure that no untoward incident takes place," Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.

"We told Lieutenant-Governor how officers, in these 2-3 days, didn't come to attend meetings and didn't receive calls, as a result of these several meetings ended up being cancelled. So we gave a list to the Lieutenant-Governor. We have also asked him to talk to officers," he added. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and his council of ministers met Baijal after a team of Delhi Police arrived at the Chief Minister's residence to review the CCTV footage in connection with the alleged assault of Prakash by AAP MLAs. Kejriwal said that the governance was being affected because officers were skipping their work. After the meeting, Baijal tweeted that he has asked Kejriwal and his ministers to act on the "mistrust" among the government employees. He also condemned the incident as 'unfortunate' while saying that there was no place for violence in a democratic society. Meanwhile, the bail applications of AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, accused of assaulting the chief secretary, were rejected by a Delhi court. Earlier in the week, the Chief Secretary lodged a police complaint and alleged that he was manhandled at Kejriwal's residence by two lawmakers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - Ajay Dutt and Prakash Jarwal. The Chief Secretary said that he was attacked in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after being summoned for discussions on Aadhaar - related problems. (ANI)