Anil Dave's mortal remains brought to Bhopal

[India] May 18 (ANI): Following the death of Union Minister of Environment Anil Madhav Dave on Thursday, his mortal remains were brought to Bhopal BJP office in the evening.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid his tributes to Dave.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and workers paid tribute to the minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exhorted all politicians to follow the simplicity and selflessness exhibited by Dave who passed away this morning.

President Pranab Mukherjee, tweeted: "Shocked by sudden demise of Union Environment Minister Shri Anil Dave; deepest condolences to his family and well wishers." A tweet by the Prime Minister said, "Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment." Dave's wish and will signed by him on July 23, 2012 urged everyone to plant trees and conserve rivers. His will categorically says: "Don't construct any monument, statue in my name and also don't organise any competition in my name." Earlier, Modi termed Dave's demise as a personal loss. "I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. His another tweet said: "Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences (sic)." BJP President Amit Shah also expressed shock over the demise of Dave. He tweeted: "Shocked and deeply pained by the sudden demise of our senior leader Shri Anil Madhav Dave ji. Deepest condolences to his family & friends (sic)." Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in a statement, also condoled the passing away of the minister. Shocked by his sudden demise, Gandhi said that Dave was soft spoken and gentle human being. "He will be fondly remembered for his humble personality," she added. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi tweeted and said, "Very sad to learn of the sudden demise of Union Minister Anil Madhav Daveji. He worked tirelessly for Narmada conservation. My condolences to his family." Expressing shock over the same, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu also extended his condolence. "Shocked and extremely sad to know the sudden demise of my colleague Sri Anil Madhav Dave, Environment Minister.My heartfelt condolences," Naidu tweeted. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also prayed for peace to the departed soul. "Deeply shocked & saddened by demise of my colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. May God render peace to the departed soul," Jaitley tweeted. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar took to Twitter, and India has lost a promising leader who had immense concern for our environment. Janata Dal (United) leader K.C. Tyagi told ANI: "It is a personal loss for me. I had the fortune to work with him in the Rajya Sabha for many years. He believed that his concerns about environment would become a matter of concern for all." Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury termed Dave's death as "Sad and untimely". Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Shocked at sudden demise of union environment minister Anil Dave ji. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved family (sic)." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced two-day mourning in the state following Dave's death. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said he was shocked to hear the news of Dave's death. Anil Madhav Dave passed away earlier today at the age of 60. As a BJP member, Dave represented Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha since 2009. (ANI)