Anil Madhav Dave: The man who strived to conserve river Narmada

A post-graduate from Gujarati College, Indore, Dave was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in August 2009. He was sworn-in as Minister of State in the Union council of ministers.





Dave had been on various parliamentary panels like Committee on Water Resources, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Forum on Global Warming and Climate Change.





Dave had also written several books both in English and Hindi. 'Srajan Se Visarjan Tak', 'Chandra Shekhar Azad', 'Sambhal Ke Rahna Ghar Mein Chhupe Hue Gaddaro Se' and 'Shatabdi Ke Paanch Kale Panne' are some of his books written in Hindi.





'From Amarkantak to Amarkantak' -- the point where the Narmada river originates in Madhya Pradesh -- and 'Beyond Copenhagen' are his writings in English.





Born on July 6, 1956, in Barnagar in Ujjain, Anil Dave remained unmarried.





He passed away at his official residence in New Delhi. Although the exact time is not yet known, the incident came to light at around 7.30 a.m., when his staff tried to wake him up.





Dave's death was confirmed by family friend, Meena Agarwal.