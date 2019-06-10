Anil Rajbhar gets ministries previously held by dismissed minister OP Rajbhar

[India], May 20 (ANI): BJP MLA and Minister of State Anil Rajbhar was on Monday given an additional charge of departments headed by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief OP Rajbhar who was dismissed by Governor on the recommendation of Chief Minister's office earlier today.

Speaking about the additional responsibilities given to him, UP minister Anil Rajbhar said, "I will do whatever the Chief Minister will order."

He also lambasted his predecessor for allegedly using cuss words against BJP workers and said, "During the elections, he used cuss words for the BJP party workers and we cannot tolerate it."

BJP state Chief Mahendra Nath Pandey also endorsed the decision and said, "The decision (of OP Rajbhar's removal) has nothing to do with elections being over. OP Rajbhar had abused our party workers and he has said to beat them with shoes. BJP is a cadre-based party and we cannot tolerate such language." On May 18, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar for allegedly abusing and threatening BJP workers at a public meeting on Friday in Ghazipur. The complaint was filed by BJP worker Anoop Singh Chandan earlier today at Hasratganj Kotawali Police Station. (ANI)