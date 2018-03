Panipat [Haryana]: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was attacked here on Friday by an unknown person when the minister was on his way back from Mini Secretariat.

Vij, however, was unscathed in the attack, wherein a youth threw a brick at the minister's car. The car's front window pane was shattered.

The miscreant was arrested after the attack.

The attack took place after the minister was returning from a meeting of Trouble-Solving Committee.