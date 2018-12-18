Animal Welfare Board seeks report on Sidhu's stuffed black partridge gift

[India] Dec 18 (ANI): Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has asked Chandigarh's environment department to file a report within three days on a complaint against Navjot Singh Sidhu for gifting Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh a stuffed black partridge.

"I have received a letter from Animal Welfare Board and they have asked for a report on it within three days in the matter," confirmed Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden.

The Punjab cabinet minister, Sidhu had brought the bird from neighboring Pakistan.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, it is mandatory to have proper documentation and customs clearance to keep a protected bird or its parts. "If a person possesses these protected animals or birds they must have proper papers. Customs clearance is very much required. I am not aware if the person has any certificate stating the source of this bird," added Dalai. On Dec 14, a case was registered against Sidhu for violating Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for allegedly possessing a stuffed black partridge. During a meeting with the CM recently, Sidhu had presented him the bird. However, the Chief Minister had reportedly told Sidhu that he would have to check if it was permissible to keep the bird protected under Schedule IV of the Act (ANI)