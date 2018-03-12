Anjani Kumar appointed as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): In a major reshuffle of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Telangana, the state government has issued orders of transferring 38 officers.

Anjani Kumar, who was holding the post of Additional DGP(Law & Order), has been posted as Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, elieving VV Srinivasa Rao, IPS from the full additional charge .

Some other important shuffles include:

T Krishna Prasad, Director General of Police, Railways and Road Safety is transferred and posted as Director General, Road Safety Authority. M Gopi Krishna, Additional DGP Organisation, is transferred and posted as Director General, Fire Services vice Rajiv Ratan, transferred.

Santosh Mehra, Additional Director General of Police, who is waiting for posting is posted as Director, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy vice Jitender, IPS, transferred. Soumya Mishra, Inspector General of Police, Welfare & IGP, WPC, CID (FAC) is relieved from the Post of IGP, WPC, CID. Shikha Goel, Inspector General of Police, CID is transferred and posted as Addl.C.P. (Crimes and SIT), Hyderabad vice Swathi Lakra, transferred. Swathi Lakra is posted as I.G.P. (Law & Order) in charge of Women Safety. including SHE teams. and Bharosa. VV Srinviasa Rao, Additional CP (Law & Order), Hyderabad City is transferred and posted as Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. (ANI)