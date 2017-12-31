Anjum Bashir terms praises from PM Modi as 'huge inspiration'

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) topper Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak on Sunday termed praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio-address 'Mann Ki Baat', as a 'huge inspiration' to work for the development and progress of the society.

"First of all I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for mentioning me in today's 'Mann Ki Baat'. I will surely get huge inspiration from his statement to work for the development and progress of the society. I did not believe it when I was told that he named me today," he said.

He asked the youth to explore their potential in areas of their interest and contribute towards peace and development. "I want the youth of Jammu and Kashmir should not take part in negative activities like violence, drug addiction or terrorism. I am always there to help all those aspirants who are preparing for competitive exams. One should always remain positive in his/her life. The talent of the youth should be utilised in a positive manner. I have got huge encouragement from the prime minister of India. I am highly motivated after his words. After all he is the executive head of our nation," he added. Addressing the nation in his 39th edition of monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi, earlier in the day, said Anjum Bashir was an 'inspiration' not only to the state of Jammu and Kashmir but to the whole of India. "Recently, I came to know of the inspiring story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak. He extricated from the sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in the Kashmir Administrative Examination. Today, he is an inspiration not only for Jammu and Kashmir but India," he said.(ANI)