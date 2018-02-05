Ankit Saxena: Honour killing of photographer puts India to shame

New Delhi: Days after Ankit Saxena was killed in New Delhi, allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship for three years, CCTV footage has emerged showing the 23-year-old photographer's last moments on camera.

In the video, Ankit is seen standing on an unidentified street in Delhi talking on a phone. The footage is around 30 seconds long and ends with him walking away from the spot and out of the CCTV camera's frame.

#WATCH CCTV footage of Ankit, who was stabbed to death in Delhi's Khyala on February 1; Three accused, including a juvenile, have been sent to judicial custody in connection with the incident pic.twitter.com/9E3IsvzH50 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

The same CCTV after a few minutes captured sound of a police van siren.

Ankit was on February 1 stabbed to death allegedly by the family members of “his girlfriend” in west Delhi’s Khyala area. The whole area was turned into a military cantonment with police and ITBP deployment.

DCP (West) Vijay Kumar said the three accused — the girlfriend’s parents and uncle — have been sent to judicial custody.

The fourth accused, her minor brother, has been sent to a juvenile home.

Ankit was reportedly in a relationship with Shehzadi, 20, living in his neighbourhood for the past two-three years, the police said.

Her parents, uncle and a minor brother allegedly confronted Ankit and accused him of abducting her.

His parents reached the spot when Shehzadi’s family members “started thrashing him”, DCP Kumar said.

A senior police officer said Ankit had “denied” being in a relationship with the woman. He and his parents insisted that they all go to the nearby police station and discuss the matter but “her family members were unrelenting and slit his throat,” the DCP said.

While the accused claimed they killed Ankit in a fit of rage, investigators suspect it was a premeditated murder. A close associate said Ankit was also linked to the Bajrang Dal.

Saxena and neighbour Shehzadi, identified by only her first name, were in a relationship and planned to get married. The girl’s parents were allegedly against this and wanted to seek revenge on Saxena, who they believed coaxed her to walk out of their house, said police.

“Shehzadi’s mother rode right into Saxena’s car. He did not know that the scooter rider was his girlfriend’s mother,” said Pappu, an eyewitness who owns a shop near the spot where Saxena was killed. As Saxena got down from his car, Shehzadi’s mother confronted him. Her other relatives also joined her and heckled him, he added.

Saxena pleaded innocence, but Shehzadi’s family members allegedly attacked him with a knife and slit his throat.

According to police sources, when Shehzadi left her house after an argument with her parents over being denied permission to marry a man of her choice, her family set out to seek revenge. The Delhi Police have arrested Shehzadi’s parents, her uncle and apprehended her minor brother.

Condemning the alleged "honour killing" of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Delhi government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the strictest punishment to the accused.

Kejriwal said the government will hire the best lawyer to ensure justice for the victim.

अंकित के पिताजी से बात की। जो हुआ उसकी जितनी निंदा करें उतनी कम है।



अंकित को न्याय दिलाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार बड़े से बड़ा वकील खड़ा करेगी। हम हर सम्भव कोशिश करेंगे कि दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सज़ा हो।



भगवान अंकित के परिवार को शक्ति दे। इस संघर्ष में हम उनके साथ हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2018

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief on Saturday voiced shock and horror over the alleged ‘honour’ killing of a photographer in the city and demanded stern action against the culprits.

Shocked and Horrified on cold blooded murder of #AnkitSaxena .

Culprits should be punished with the highest quantum @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice #JusticeForAnkit — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 3, 2018

Other prominent members of the Twitterati also weighed in on the murder.

A barbaric family slit #AnkitSaxena’s throat.

Ankur’s Dad: “People were busy taking his photos instead of helping him.” His Mom: “20-30 people gathered around us were clicking videos while I was calling for help.” That’s a telling comment about #India and we Indians. Shame! — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) February 4, 2018

Shameful to use Ankit Saxena's murder to stoke Hindu-Muslim tensions https://t.co/zdVWGUj4BS via @DailyO_ — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) February 4, 2018

Ankit ‘ ruthless murder is the ultimate ugly face of communal hatred against the love of two Young and innocent people who had unfortunately committed the crime of being born in different communities . We, all the decent Indians should hang our heads in shame . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 4, 2018