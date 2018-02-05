Ankit Saxena's father seeks death sentence for son's murderers

[India], Feb 5. (ANI): Seeking justice for his son's death, Father of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death in west Delhi's Khyala area on February 1, said that he will be "thankful" if the Delhi government will help his family in fighting the case.

Ankit's father Yashpal Saxena demanded death sentence for those who killed his son.

"We want justice. Murderers of my son should get death sentence. I am an ordinary man and I have no resources to fight the case. If Delhi government helps us in getting best advocates and making a strong case, I will be thankful," said Ankit's father.

Four accused, including a juvenile, were sent to judicial custody on Saturday in connection with the case. Saxena was stabbed to death by the family members of his girlfriend, who was against their relationship. Saxena was in a relationship with a 20-year-woman. Police arrested woman's father Akbar Ali, mother Shahnaaz, a juvenile younger brother and uncle Mohd. Salim on February 2. They were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody. (ANI)