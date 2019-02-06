Anna Hazare ends hunger strike, Lokpal search committee meeting next week 

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare ended his hunger strike on Tuesday after seven days following assurances from the government on the Lokpal and Lokayukta issues.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who fed water to Hazare to end his strike, assured the activist that his demand would be met, adding that Lokpal search committee would meet on February 13.

Fadnavis reached Hazare's native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district in the afternoon and held prolonged talks with him. The Chief Minister said the government has accepted the activist's demands.

"A joint drafting committee has been set up, it will prepare a new bill and we will introduce it in the next session. We have given a letter to Anna, and that clearly mentions that on February 13 the search committee will be meeting. Several guidelines are also there of the Supreme Court so accordingly, we have assured Anna on this topic. Anna demanded that a joint drafting committee should be made which will have few names suggested by Anna as well and he further demanded that it should be put in for discussion in the coming session, we have accepted that too," he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that Hazare has also demanded that C2+50 formula be applied for farmers to get adequate remuneration for their produce.

"Farmers are the soul of Anna and he wanted that 'Krushi Mulya aayog' should become autonomous and he also demanded that C2+50 formulas should be applied for produce price of farmers along with several other demands. There are many things about farmers' issues, we have had a positive discussion on all of them and positive decisions have also been taken in our meeting," Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister further said that they had pledged to not leave Hazare's village unless the social activist's hunger strike ends.

"Even now Anna's protest was going on for past seven days. We all were worried because continous hunger strike has some impact on health and hence we decided that unless Anna's hunger strike ends we will not leave this village," he said.

Hazare was on a hunger strike from January 30 demanding the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to address the problem of corruption.

Doctors monitoring Hazare's health said the activist has lost over five kilograms since he began the hunger strike. (ANI)