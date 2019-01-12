Anna Hazare to be chief guest at Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference

[India] Jan 12 (ANI): Social activist Anna Hazare will be the chief guest at the two-day Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference (TJIYLC) beginning January 19.

The conference, which is being hosted by founder president of Telangana Jagruthi and Telangana Rashtra Samithi member Kalvakuntla Kavitha, is expected to be attended by 500 delegates from 110 countries. The event will focus on the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The cross-cutting theme for TJIYLC 2019 is "Mahatma Gandhi's path to sustainability and innovation".

TJIYLC 2019 will facilitate a process that strengthens effective youth participation in planning, implementation and evaluation of various global issues, related to the process of defining the future global development framework from a Gandhian perspective.

The conference will also create an inclusive platform for the youth to share ideas, experiences and innovative approaches for effectively contributing to the SDG framework and its implementation.

Many industry experts will be present at the conference for various panel discussions.

Telangana Jagruthi is a grassroot development organisation that envisions an equitable society and intends to act as a catalyst to encourage active participation of people in all spheres of life to build a cohesive, harmonious and prosperous Telangana.

The organisation aims to ensure equitable distribution of resources, access to jobs, affordable quality food, education, healthcare, clean energy, drinking water and sanitation facilities. (ANI)