Announcing date of Parliament Winter Session just formality: Kharge

[India], November 24 (ANI): Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge termed the announcement of date for the winter session of the Parliament by the Center as 'formality' and accused the Centre of running away from the issue of the people.

"The announcement of dates is just a formality. They don't want the parliament to function smoothly. They don't have the time to address the issue of the country. They are just completing a formality by calling this winter session," Kharge told ANI.

Kharge further said the party will raise the issue of Goods and Service Tax (GST), demonetisation, terrorism and Hafiz Saeed in the Parliament. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) earlier in the day decided that the Parliament Winter Session will be held from December 15, 2017 to January 5, 2018. Numbers of important bills are expected to be discussed in the upcoming Parliament session. Union Minister Anant Kumar, while addressing media after the meeting, said, "This will be a 14-day session. 25th and 26th December will be Christmas holidays." "During the time of Narshim Rao as well as Manmohan Singh, Parliament sessions were held in December. In order to avoid overlapping of elections with Parliament Session, earlier too sessions were delayed and made successful, "added Anant Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was recently targeted by the Opposition for not declaring the dates of the winter session of the Parliament. Anant Kumar has also appealed the Opposition to make the session successful, "I appeal the opposition and political parties to participate and make the Parliament Session fruitful." (ANI)