Another AAP MLA wades in: Beat up officers who sit on files

New Delhi: Causing further embarrassment to a party already in crisis, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Friday said at a public meeting that bureaucrats who delay files or refuse to work, deserve to be thrashed. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam were at the same meeting.

Even as the AAP was quick to condemn his remarks, made just hours after police searched Kejriwals house in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Balyan said that he stood by his statement.

Officer file pass karne main samay laga rahe hain. Kyun? Kyunki jo commission thi, woh saari setting Dilli ke mukhyamantri ne band kar di. Ab vo cheez band hone se, files ko rokna shuru kar diya. Abhi jo Chief Secretary ke sath hua, jo inhone jhootha aarop lagaya, main to keh raha hun aise adhikariyo ko maarna chahiye, thokna chahiye. (Officers take a lot of time to process files. Why? Because the Chief Minister has stopped the setting officers were doing for commission. Because this has stopped, they have stopped files. What has happened with the Chief Secretary, the false allegations they levelled, I say such officers should be thrashed and assaulted). Because this has stopped, they have stopped files. What has happened with the Chief Secretary, the false allegations they levelled, I say such officers should be thrashed and assaulted). Sahi hai ki nahi. Jo aam aadmi ke kaam rok ke baithe hain aise adhikariyo ke sath yahi salook hona chahiye (Is it right or not? Let them try and stop any files related to aam aadmi. This is the treatment that should be meted out), he said in his speech. Sahi hai ki nahi. Jo aam aadmi ke kaam rok ke baithe hain aise adhikariyo ke sath yahi salook hona chahiye (Is it right or not? Let them try and stop any files related to aam aadmi. This is the treatment that should be meted out), he said in his speech. Balyan said, Hundreds of people were turning up at my office as they were not getting rations after linking it to Aadhaar. The government wants to change that but officers are not agreeing. I said that if officers stall such work, they deserve to be beaten up and public will beat them up. Balyan said, Hundreds of people were turning up at my office as they were not getting rations after linking it to Aadhaar. The government wants to change that but officers are not agreeing. I said that if officers stall such work, they deserve to be beaten up and public will beat them up.