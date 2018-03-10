Another Ambedkar statue damaged in UP; 3 vandals identified

[India], Mar 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police is searching for three men who allegedly vandalised a statue of BR Ambedkar in Azamgarh on Saturday.

"Three men have been identified, currently they are absconding, will be arrested soon," said Deputy Inspector General Vijay Bhushan told media.

On Wednesday, a statue of Ambedkar was vandalised in Meerut district and was later replaced.

The statue vandalisation spree began when the statue of Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Left front government out of power in the state.

Following which, a statue of social reformer Ramasamy Periyar's statue, located inside the Tirupattur corporation office, was also destructed in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district. The next figure to come under attack was the bust of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Kolkata's Kalighat. The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has taken serious note of such incidents of 'vandalism' and asked the states to take all necessary measures to prevent such events, an MHA statement said. (ANI)