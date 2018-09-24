Another bridge collapses in West Bengal

#WestBengal: An under-construction bridge collapsed on Kalnagini river at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district. No injuries reported till now. pic.twitter.com/7PDm3xJsJ6

“The incident happened on Monday morning. We are waiting for further details,” PTI quoted the district magistrate as saying. A team was rushed to the place where the incident took place.

"The reason of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Senior officials have reached the spot," he added.

Notably, this mishap occurs just days after CM Mamata Banerjee had said that at least 20 bridges in the city and its suburbs are unsafe.

After an emergency meeting with various departments, she had also refused to admit that the PWD was in charge of maintenance of the Majherhat bridge.

“Bridges and flyovers such as Santragachi, Ultadanga, Sealdah, Belgachia and Dhakuria are working “past their expiry dates”, Banerjee had reportedly stated

A portion of the Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4, killing three and injuring at least 19 others. Another canal bridge collapsed in Darjeeling district's Siliguri on September 7, injuring a truck driver.